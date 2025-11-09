BCK Capital Management LP Has $950,000 Stake in Agriculture & Natural Solutions Acquisition Corporation $ANSC

BCK Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Agriculture & Natural Solutions Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:ANSC – Free Report) by 135.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 87,534 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,400 shares during the quarter. BCK Capital Management LP’s holdings in Agriculture & Natural Solutions Acquisition were worth $950,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Bluefin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Agriculture & Natural Solutions Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $1,067,000. Wealthspring Capital LLC grew its holdings in Agriculture & Natural Solutions Acquisition by 52.5% in the 1st quarter. Wealthspring Capital LLC now owns 277,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,964,000 after buying an additional 95,702 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP increased its position in Agriculture & Natural Solutions Acquisition by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 459,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,901,000 after buying an additional 60,264 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Agriculture & Natural Solutions Acquisition by 5.2% during the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 1,214,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,962,000 after buying an additional 59,558 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mizuho Securities USA LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Agriculture & Natural Solutions Acquisition by 34.1% during the first quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 1,408,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,935,000 after buying an additional 358,196 shares during the last quarter. 38.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Agriculture & Natural Solutions Acquisition in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Agriculture & Natural Solutions Acquisition presently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

Agriculture & Natural Solutions Acquisition Price Performance

ANSC stock opened at $11.09 on Friday. Agriculture & Natural Solutions Acquisition Corporation has a twelve month low of $10.39 and a twelve month high of $11.12. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.88.

Agriculture & Natural Solutions Acquisition Company Profile

(Free Report)

Agriculture & Natural Solutions Acquisition Corp. operates as a blank check company. It was formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2021 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Stories

