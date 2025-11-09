BCK Capital Management LP Invests $281,000 in Yorkville Acquisition Corp. $YORKU

BCK Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Yorkville Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:YORKU – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $281,000.
Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tuttle Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Yorkville Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at $338,000. Gritstone Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Yorkville Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth $562,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Yorkville Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth about $788,000.
Yorkville Acquisition Price Performance
YORKU opened at $10.65 on Friday. Yorkville Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $10.45 and a fifty-two week high of $12.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.99.
Yorkville Acquisition Company Profile
We are a blank check company incorporated as a Cayman Islands exempted company with limited liability and incorporated for the purpose of effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination involving one or more businesses, which we refer to throughout this prospectus as our initial business combination.
