CSM Advisors LLC Reduces Position in Chubb Limited $CB

CSM Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 293 shares during the period. CSM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $11,380,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CB. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in shares of Chubb by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Chubb in the 4th quarter worth $205,000. Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in Chubb by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 285,888 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $86,337,000 after buying an additional 25,936 shares in the last quarter. Stillwater Wealth Management Group increased its stake in Chubb by 60.1% in the 1st quarter. Stillwater Wealth Management Group now owns 6,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,997,000 after buying an additional 2,483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC raised its holdings in Chubb by 3.3% during the first quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 8,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,606,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the period. 83.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CB opened at $287.45 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Chubb Limited has a 12-month low of $252.16 and a 12-month high of $306.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $278.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $280.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.58.

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $7.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.51 by $1.98. Chubb had a return on equity of 12.93% and a net margin of 16.53%.The firm had revenue of $14.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.72 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 21.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 12th were paid a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 12th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.3%. Chubb’s payout ratio is currently 16.19%.

CB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $283.00 target price (down previously from $335.00) on shares of Chubb in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Chubb from $298.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Chubb in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Chubb from $276.00 to $279.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 13th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Chubb from $326.00 to $331.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chubb has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $307.79.

In other Chubb news, insider John J. Lupica sold 23,698 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.00, for a total value of $6,659,138.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 90,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,458,600. This trade represents a 20.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

