CSM Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Cencora, Inc. $COR

CSM Advisors LLC grew its position in Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR – Free Report) by 5.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,787 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,440 shares during the quarter. CSM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cencora were worth $8,031,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Voleon Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Cencora in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,111,000. Focus Partners Wealth increased its position in shares of Cencora by 25.8% during the first quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 5,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,589,000 after acquiring an additional 1,171 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in Cencora in the second quarter valued at $262,000. Martin Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Cencora by 205.2% in the second quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after purchasing an additional 2,544 shares during the period. Finally, Ascent Group LLC grew its stake in Cencora by 42.7% during the 1st quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 12,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,500,000 after purchasing an additional 3,764 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Cencora alerts:

Cencora Stock Performance

NYSE COR opened at $360.56 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $314.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $299.44. The company has a market capitalization of $69.90 billion, a PE ratio of 37.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.63. Cencora, Inc. has a 1 year low of $223.92 and a 1 year high of $364.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

Cencora Increases Dividend

Cencora ( NYSE:COR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $3.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.79 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $83.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.36 billion. Cencora had a return on equity of 267.36% and a net margin of 0.60%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.34 earnings per share. Cencora has set its FY 2026 guidance at 17.450-17.75 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Cencora, Inc. will post 15.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 14th. This is an increase from Cencora’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Cencora’s payout ratio is 30.19%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Robert P. Mauch sold 5,097 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.80, for a total value of $1,665,699.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 37,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,398,792. This represents a 11.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Steven H. Collis sold 31,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.86, for a total value of $9,087,111.00. Following the transaction, the chairman directly owned 305,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $88,671,942.18. This represents a 9.30% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 41,544 shares of company stock worth $12,230,941. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

COR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Cencora from $337.00 to $354.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley set a $330.00 target price on shares of Cencora and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Cencora from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Cencora in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Cencora from $340.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $351.50.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Cencora

Cencora Profile

(Free Report)

Cencora, Inc sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. The company's U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers; provides pharmacy management, staffing, and other consulting services; supply management software to retail and institutional healthcare providers; packaging solutions to various institutional and retail healthcare providers; clinical trial support, product post-approval, and commercialization support services; data analytics, outcomes research, and additional services for biotechnology and pharmaceutical manufacturers; pharmaceuticals, vaccines, parasiticides, diagnostics, micro feed ingredients, and other products to the companion animal and production animal markets; and sales force services to manufacturers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cencora Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cencora and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.