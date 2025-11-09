Flossbach Von Storch SE Sells 106,355 Shares of Stryker Corporation $SYK

Flossbach Von Storch SE reduced its stake in shares of Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 28.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 273,380 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 106,355 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch SE’s holdings in Stryker were worth $108,157,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Stryker by 1.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,059,964 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $12,306,572,000 after buying an additional 361,136 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Stryker by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,131,218 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $4,515,847,000 after acquiring an additional 1,021,496 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Stryker by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,252,895 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $838,640,000 after acquiring an additional 261,058 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its holdings in shares of Stryker by 4.2% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 2,086,960 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $776,871,000 after purchasing an additional 83,954 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Stryker by 1.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,015,374 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $750,223,000 after purchasing an additional 30,329 shares during the last quarter. 77.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Stryker

In other news, insider Viju Menon sold 500 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.61, for a total value of $195,305.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 12,511 shares in the company, valued at $4,886,921.71. This trade represents a 3.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 276,173 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.28, for a total transaction of $97,566,397.44. Following the sale, the director owned 2,702,108 shares in the company, valued at $954,600,714.24. The trade was a 9.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 520,500 shares of company stock worth $184,803,065 over the last 90 days. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SYK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Stryker from $408.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Redburn Partners set a $420.00 target price on Stryker in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. Rothschild Redb raised Stryker to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 18th. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $392.00 price target (down from $407.00) on shares of Stryker in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Stryker in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $433.37.

Stryker Price Performance

Stryker stock opened at $355.74 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $374.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $381.22. Stryker Corporation has a 12 month low of $329.16 and a 12 month high of $406.19. The company has a market cap of $136.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.12, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The medical technology company reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.13 by $0.06. Stryker had a return on equity of 23.94% and a net margin of 12.25%.The business had revenue of $6.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.04 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Stryker has set its FY 2025 guidance at 13.500-13.600 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Stryker Corporation will post 13.47 EPS for the current year.

About Stryker

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

