Flossbach Von Storch SE Reduces Position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. $CHD

Flossbach Von Storch SE decreased its holdings in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) by 3.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 148,613 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,656 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch SE’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $14,283,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of Church & Dwight in the first quarter worth about $106,736,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Church & Dwight by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,441,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,461,410,000 after buying an additional 750,575 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Church & Dwight by 48.3% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,115,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,845,000 after acquiring an additional 688,863 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Church & Dwight during the first quarter worth approximately $35,521,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 143.1% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 541,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,602,000 after acquiring an additional 318,706 shares during the period. 86.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Church & Dwight Price Performance

CHD opened at $87.00 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $88.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.40. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $81.33 and a 1 year high of $116.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.89 billion, a PE ratio of 41.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.42.

Church & Dwight Dividend Announcement

Church & Dwight ( NYSE:CHD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 31st. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.08. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 8.66% and a return on equity of 19.27%. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Church & Dwight has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.830-0.83 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 3.490-3.49 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be paid a $0.295 dividend. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 14th. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.11%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CHD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Church & Dwight in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Redburn Atlantic lowered Church & Dwight from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Church & Dwight from $108.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. Oppenheimer set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Church & Dwight and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. Finally, Barclays set a $82.00 target price on shares of Church & Dwight and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and five have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.00.

Insider Transactions at Church & Dwight

In other Church & Dwight news, CEO Richard A. Dierker purchased 5,470 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $91.57 per share, with a total value of $500,887.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 27,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,491,802.84. This trade represents a 25.16% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Church & Dwight Company Profile

(Free Report)

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, Specialty Products Division (SPD), and Corporate. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, household cleaning products, and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

