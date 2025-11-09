Canaccord Genuity Group Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Mind Medicine (MindMed) (NASDAQ:MNMD) Stock

Mind Medicine (MindMed) (NASDAQ:MNMD – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from $16.00 to $25.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 113.68% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 13th. Lifesci Capital upgraded Mind Medicine (MindMed) to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Mind Medicine (MindMed) in a research note on Monday, August 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada cut their target price on Mind Medicine (MindMed) from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.50.

Shares of MNMD opened at $11.70 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $890.25 million, a PE ratio of -5.74 and a beta of 2.57. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 4.98 and a quick ratio of 4.98. Mind Medicine has a 12-month low of $4.70 and a 12-month high of $14.43.

Mind Medicine (MindMed) (NASDAQ:MNMD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by ($0.26). Equities research analysts forecast that Mind Medicine will post -1.35 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Robert Barrow sold 25,797 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.77, for a total value of $252,036.69. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 804,268 shares in the company, valued at $7,857,698.36. This trade represents a 3.11% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel Karlin sold 7,704 shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.77, for a total value of $75,268.08. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 430,625 shares in the company, valued at $4,207,206.25. The trade was a 1.76% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 44,779 shares of company stock valued at $437,491 in the last three months. 2.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MNMD. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in Mind Medicine (MindMed) in the 1st quarter valued at about $284,000. Black Swift Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) in the 1st quarter worth approximately $63,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) by 6.1% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 28,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 1,669 shares in the last quarter. Gruss & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) during the first quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new position in shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) during the first quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.91% of the company’s stock.

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel products to treat brain health disorders. The company’s lead product candidates include MM-120, which is in phase 2 for the treatment of generalized anxiety disorder and attention deficit hyperactivity disorder; and MM-402, a R-enantiomer of 3,4-methylenedioxymethamphetamine, which is in phase I clinical trials for the treatment of core symptoms of autism spectrum disorder.

