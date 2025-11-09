Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Sells 169,105 Shares of The Descartes Systems Group Inc. $DSGX

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. trimmed its stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX – Free Report) (TSE:DSG) by 10.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,528,628 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 169,105 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned about 1.78% of The Descartes Systems Group worth $155,381,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DSGX. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 35.1% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 585 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in The Descartes Systems Group by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 622 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Hilltop National Bank bought a new stake in The Descartes Systems Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Finally, Vident Advisory LLC bought a new stake in The Descartes Systems Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $220,000. 77.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
The Descartes Systems Group stock opened at $84.36 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $96.91 and its 200-day moving average is $102.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.25 billion, a PE ratio of 49.92 and a beta of 0.75. The Descartes Systems Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.96 and a fifty-two week high of $124.31.
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on DSGX shares. Zacks Research raised shares of The Descartes Systems Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $121.00 target price on shares of The Descartes Systems Group in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of The Descartes Systems Group in a research note on Monday, July 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $127.00 to $126.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of The Descartes Systems Group in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Descartes Systems Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.70.
The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud-based logistics and supply chain management solutions worldwide. Its Logistics Technology platform offers a range of modular, interoperable web and wireless logistics management solutions. The company provides a suite of solutions that include routing, mobile, and telematics; transportation management; ecommerce, shipping, and fulfillment; customs and regulatory compliance; global trade intelligence; broker and forwarder enterprise systems; and B2B messaging and connectivity services.
