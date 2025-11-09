Johnson Controls International plc $JCI Shares Sold by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC lessened its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) by 30.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 525,533 shares of the company’s stock after selling 234,992 shares during the period. Aviva PLC owned 0.08% of Johnson Controls International worth $55,507,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in JCI. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new position in Johnson Controls International during the 4th quarter worth $222,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 121.1% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 15,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,265,000 after purchasing an additional 8,648 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 6.6% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 6,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 69.8% in the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 113,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,057,000 after purchasing an additional 46,459 shares during the period. Finally, Xponance Inc. grew its position in Johnson Controls International by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 108,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,652,000 after buying an additional 6,098 shares in the last quarter. 90.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Johnson Controls International alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on JCI shares. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 price target on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Johnson Controls International from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 2nd. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price target on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Johnson Controls International from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Johnson Controls International currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $120.72.

Johnson Controls International Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:JCI opened at $122.33 on Friday. Johnson Controls International plc has a one year low of $68.03 and a one year high of $123.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $109.63 and a 200-day moving average of $104.39. The company has a market capitalization of $80.05 billion, a PE ratio of 36.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.06. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 14.71% and a net margin of 9.53%.The business had revenue of $6.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.28 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Johnson Controls International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.550-4.55 EPS. Q1 2026 guidance at 0.830-0.83 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Johnson Controls International Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a boost from Johnson Controls International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 22nd. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is currently 31.43%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Lei Zhang Schlitz sold 10,500 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.03, for a total value of $1,281,315.00. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 115,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,060,296.60. This trade represents a 8.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Nathan D. Manning sold 1,422 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.06, for a total transaction of $149,395.32. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 139,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,651,562.54. This trade represents a 1.01% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 17,839 shares of company stock worth $2,056,315 over the last ninety days. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Johnson Controls International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Controls International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Controls International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.