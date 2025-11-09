Royal Bank Of Canada Raises REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX) Price Target to $19.00

REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by research analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada from $17.00 to $19.00 in a research report issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Royal Bank Of Canada’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 69.49% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on RGNX. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of REGENXBIO from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of REGENXBIO in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Barclays decreased their price target on REGENXBIO from $50.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 8th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of REGENXBIO in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of REGENXBIO in a research note on Monday, September 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.63.

REGENXBIO Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of RGNX stock opened at $11.21 on Friday. REGENXBIO has a 1-year low of $5.03 and a 1-year high of $13.93. The stock has a market cap of $566.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.23 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.78 and a 200-day moving average of $9.50.

REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.20) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.38) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $29.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.41 million. REGENXBIO had a negative return on equity of 78.29% and a negative net margin of 110.29%. Sell-side analysts forecast that REGENXBIO will post -4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other REGENXBIO news, CEO Curran Simpson sold 20,811 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.62, for a total value of $262,634.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 216,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,727,964.44. This trade represents a 8.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders sold 36,169 shares of company stock worth $416,598 over the last three months. 12.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in REGENXBIO by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,037,248 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $38,959,000 after acquiring an additional 185,223 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in REGENXBIO by 11.8% during the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 14,444 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,523 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in shares of REGENXBIO by 44.4% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 4,133 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new stake in shares of REGENXBIO in the third quarter valued at approximately $338,000. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC raised its position in shares of REGENXBIO by 42.7% in the third quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 42,904 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 12,828 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.08% of the company’s stock.

REGENXBIO Company Profile

REGENXBIO Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides gene therapies that deliver functional genes to cells with genetic defects in the United States. Its gene therapy product candidates are based on NAV Technology Platform, a proprietary adeno-associated virus gene delivery platform. The company’s products in pipeline includes ABBV-RGX-314 for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration, diabetic retinopathy, and other chronic retinal diseases; and RGX-202, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy.

Featured Stories

