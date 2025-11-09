PayPal Holdings, Inc. $PYPL Stock Holdings Lessened by Flossbach Von Storch SE

Flossbach Von Storch SE cut its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 30.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 341,868 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 150,325 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch SE’s holdings in PayPal were worth $25,408,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PYPL. DJE Kapital AG lifted its position in PayPal by 29.1% in the 2nd quarter. DJE Kapital AG now owns 109,401 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $8,115,000 after buying an additional 24,649 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of PayPal by 317.8% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 365,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $27,123,000 after acquiring an additional 277,642 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PayPal by 2.9% during the second quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 30,857 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,293,000 after acquiring an additional 875 shares in the last quarter. CSM Advisors LLC boosted its position in PayPal by 4.9% during the second quarter. CSM Advisors LLC now owns 252,861 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $18,788,000 after purchasing an additional 11,880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC purchased a new position in PayPal in the second quarter valued at about $220,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.32% of the company’s stock.

Get PayPal alerts:

Insider Transactions at PayPal

In other PayPal news, CAO Chris Natali sold 1,374 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.13, for a total value of $94,984.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Diego Scotti sold 3,838 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.97, for a total value of $264,706.86. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 16,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,171,731.33. This represents a 18.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 26,874 shares of company stock worth $1,856,968. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PYPL. UBS Group raised their price target on PayPal from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Rothschild & Co Redburn raised their price objective on shares of PayPal from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 16th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of PayPal from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Macquarie increased their price target on shares of PayPal from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of PayPal from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.03.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on PYPL

PayPal Trading Down 0.1%

NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $66.22 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $68.77 and its 200-day moving average is $70.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $55.85 and a 12 month high of $93.66. The firm has a market cap of $61.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.45.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $8.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.21 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 14.96% and a return on equity of 25.64%. PayPal’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. PayPal has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.270-1.310 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 5.350-5.390 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 5.03 EPS for the current year.

PayPal Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 19th will be given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 19th.

PayPal Profile

(Free Report)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.