First Horizon Advisors Inc. Decreases Position in CoStar Group, Inc. $CSGP

First Horizon Advisors Inc. decreased its position in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Free Report) by 28.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,676 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,070 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CoStar Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,627,000. FWG Holdings LLC raised its position in CoStar Group by 7.3% during the second quarter. FWG Holdings LLC now owns 8,147 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $655,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its position in CoStar Group by 35.6% during the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 411 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 6.4% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 4,908 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fullcircle Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CoStar Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $176,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.60% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Frederick G. Saint sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.33, for a total transaction of $2,258,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 293,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,475,993.99. This represents a 7.86% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Weiss Ratings downgraded CoStar Group from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on CoStar Group from $82.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on CoStar Group from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $91.00 price objective on shares of CoStar Group in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of CoStar Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.15.

Shares of CoStar Group stock opened at $67.52 on Friday. CoStar Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $63.82 and a fifty-two week high of $97.43. The business’s fifty day moving average is $80.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.23. The company has a quick ratio of 5.83, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market cap of $28.62 billion, a PE ratio of 1,350.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.86.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.04. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 2.45% and a net margin of 0.66%.The business had revenue of $833.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $823.62 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. CoStar Group has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.260-0.280 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 0.820-0.840 EPS. Analysts anticipate that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar Sales, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

