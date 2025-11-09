Aviva PLC Has $64.79 Million Holdings in Xylem Inc. $XYL

Aviva PLC decreased its holdings in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 500,868 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 133,363 shares during the period. Aviva PLC owned about 0.21% of Xylem worth $64,792,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in XYL. Maseco LLP acquired a new stake in Xylem during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Xylem by 950.0% during the 2nd quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 252 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Xylem by 90.6% during the 1st quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 305 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Xylem in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation National Association UT bought a new position in Xylem in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. 87.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Xylem Price Performance

Xylem stock opened at $151.27 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $36.83 billion, a PE ratio of 38.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $145.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $135.79. Xylem Inc. has a one year low of $100.47 and a one year high of $154.27.

Xylem Dividend Announcement

Xylem ( NYSE:XYL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. Xylem had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 10.66%.Xylem’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.11 EPS. Xylem has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.030-5.080 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Xylem Inc. will post 4.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 28th were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 28th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. Xylem’s payout ratio is presently 41.13%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Geri-Michelle Mcshane sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.96, for a total transaction of $139,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 2,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $413,861.72. This represents a 25.27% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Victoria D. Harker sold 1,700 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.14, for a total transaction of $251,838.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 16,875 shares in the company, valued at $2,499,862.50. This trade represents a 9.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,121 shares of company stock worth $1,982,459. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on XYL. Wall Street Zen upgraded Xylem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Xylem in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. Zacks Research upgraded Xylem from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Xylem from $175.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on Xylem from $169.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Xylem presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $166.90.

Xylem Profile

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, Measurement & Control Solutions, and Integrated Solutions and Services. The Water Infrastructure segment offers products, including water, storm water, and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment and rental services under the ADI, Flygt, Godwin, Sanitaire, Magneto, Neptune Benson, Ionpure, Leopold, Wedeco, and Xylem Vue brands.

