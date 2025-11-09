Aviva PLC Lowers Position in Newmont Corporation $NEM

Aviva PLC decreased its stake in Newmont Corporation (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) by 8.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 928,542 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 85,479 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC owned approximately 0.08% of Newmont worth $54,097,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in Newmont by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 13,606 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $506,000 after acquiring an additional 1,847 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Newmont by 133.7% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 6,961 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 3,982 shares during the period. TD Private Client Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Newmont by 226.8% in the first quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 4,079 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 2,831 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of Newmont by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 71,873 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,470,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in shares of Newmont by 70.6% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 23,745 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,146,000 after buying an additional 9,827 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Newmont alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.34, for a total transaction of $406,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 279,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,768,936.82. This represents a 1.75% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Bruce R. Brook sold 2,080 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.96, for a total transaction of $168,396.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 34,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,816,517.44. The trade was a 5.64% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,237 shares of company stock worth $906,799. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Newmont Price Performance

NYSE:NEM opened at $83.39 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $83.14 and its 200 day moving average is $67.55. Newmont Corporation has a 12 month low of $36.86 and a 12 month high of $98.58. The company has a market capitalization of $91.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 23rd. The basic materials company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $5.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.14 billion. Newmont had a return on equity of 20.35% and a net margin of 33.42%.The company’s revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Newmont Corporation will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Newmont Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 26th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.53%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on NEM shares. Weiss Ratings upgraded Newmont from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 25th. National Bank Financial upgraded Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. BNP Paribas Exane boosted their price target on Newmont from $66.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 15th. Raymond James Financial set a $99.00 price target on Newmont and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Newmont from $74.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.92.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on NEM

About Newmont

(Free Report)

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, Papua New Guinea, Ecuador, Fiji, and Ghana.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Newmont Corporation (NYSE:NEM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Newmont Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmont and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.