Becton, Dickinson and Company $BDX Shares Bought by Flossbach Von Storch SE

Flossbach Von Storch SE boosted its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report) by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 211,226 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,096 shares during the quarter. Flossbach Von Storch SE’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company were worth $36,384,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Saudi Central Bank acquired a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA purchased a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust grew its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 85.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust now owns 206 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. WPG Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC increased its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 79.5% during the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 219 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.97% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on BDX shares. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Wall Street Zen lowered Becton, Dickinson and Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price target on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $211.00 to $202.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $196.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Becton, Dickinson and Company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $203.27.

Insider Buying and Selling at Becton, Dickinson and Company

In other news, Director Bertram L. Scott sold 217 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.58, for a total transaction of $38,317.86. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 35,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,324,389.28. This represents a 0.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Claire Fraser sold 917 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.50, for a total transaction of $171,937.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 22,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,167,375. This trade represents a 3.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,249 shares of company stock worth $231,358. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Trading Up 0.3%

BDX stock opened at $177.88 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 12-month low of $162.29 and a 12-month high of $251.99. The stock has a market cap of $50.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.99, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.25. The business’s 50-day moving average is $186.77 and its 200 day moving average is $182.30.

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The medical instruments supplier reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.32 billion during the quarter. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a return on equity of 16.23% and a net margin of 7.51%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 14.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 8th will be paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. This is a boost from Becton, Dickinson and Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 8th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.4%. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.36%.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Company Profile

(Free Report)

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company operates in three segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional.

