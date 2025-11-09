DJE Kapital AG Sells 14,000 Shares of BellRing Brands Inc. $BRBR

DJE Kapital AG decreased its holdings in shares of BellRing Brands Inc. (NYSE:BRBR – Free Report) by 30.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,000 shares during the quarter. DJE Kapital AG’s holdings in BellRing Brands were worth $1,856,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BellRing Brands in the second quarter valued at about $124,777,000. Axiom Investors LLC DE lifted its stake in shares of BellRing Brands by 418.1% during the 1st quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE now owns 2,248,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,455,000 after buying an additional 1,814,811 shares during the last quarter. Junto Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of BellRing Brands during the 1st quarter worth about $97,725,000. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in BellRing Brands in the 1st quarter valued at about $71,004,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in BellRing Brands in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,642,000. 94.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on BRBR shares. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of BellRing Brands from $75.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 18th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on BellRing Brands from $82.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on BellRing Brands from $78.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Stephens upgraded BellRing Brands from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $68.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered BellRing Brands from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, BellRing Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.56.

BellRing Brands stock opened at $29.25 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a PE ratio of 16.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $34.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.38. BellRing Brands Inc. has a one year low of $28.63 and a one year high of $80.67.

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $282.40 million for the quarter. BellRing Brands had a negative return on equity of 123.43% and a net margin of 10.26%. Sell-side analysts expect that BellRing Brands Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BellRing Brands announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, September 2nd that permits the company to buyback $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 7.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, Director Shawn Conway bought 1,316 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $49,999.99 per share, for a total transaction of $65,799,986.84. Following the transaction, the director owned 8,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $400,049,919.99. This represents a 19.69% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BellRing Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various nutrition products in the United States. The company offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, nutrition bars, and other products primarily under the Premier Protein and Dymatize brands. It distributes its products through club, food, drug, mass, eCommerce, specialty, and convenience channels.

