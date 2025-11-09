Bank of Montreal Can Has $10.64 Million Holdings in Golub Capital BDC, Inc. $GBDC

Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC – Free Report) by 211.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 726,187 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 493,325 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Golub Capital BDC were worth $10,639,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Golub Capital BDC in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC increased its stake in Golub Capital BDC by 102.0% in the first quarter. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 2,565 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,295 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Golub Capital BDC during the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. AlphaQuest LLC lifted its stake in Golub Capital BDC by 44.7% during the first quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 7,067 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 2,184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Golub Capital BDC by 31.8% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 7,908 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,907 shares during the last quarter. 42.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Golub Capital BDC in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Golub Capital BDC has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:GBDC opened at $13.88 on Friday. Golub Capital BDC, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.68 and a 52-week high of $16.00. The company has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a PE ratio of 9.77 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 2.37. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.08 and a 200-day moving average of $14.57.

Golub Capital BDC, Inc (GBDC) is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors.

