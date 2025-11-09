ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.80.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ADTN shares. B. Riley began coverage on ADTRAN in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of ADTRAN in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen lowered ADTRAN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 30th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of ADTRAN in a research note on Wednesday.

ADTRAN Stock Down 0.7%

Shares of NASDAQ ADTN opened at $7.97 on Friday. ADTRAN has a 12-month low of $6.93 and a 12-month high of $12.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $638.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.08 and a beta of 1.41.

ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 15th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $358.27 million during the quarter. ADTRAN had a negative return on equity of 10.09% and a negative net margin of 11.02%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ADTRAN will post -0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ADTRAN

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADTN. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in ADTRAN in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new stake in ADTRAN during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of ADTRAN in the second quarter valued at $65,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of ADTRAN in the 2nd quarter valued at about $91,000. Finally, Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in ADTRAN in the third quarter worth approximately $100,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

ADTRAN Company Profile

ADTRAN Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides networking and communications platforms, software, systems, and services in the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Network Solutions, and Services & Support. It offers residential gateways; ethernet passive optical network ONUs; gigabit passive optical network/XGS-PON ONTs; traditional SSE, routers, and switches; edge cloud; carrier ethernet network interface devices; Optical Line Terminals; Packet Aggregation, Copper Access, and Oscilloquartz; optical transport and engine solutions; infrastructure monitoring solution; and training, professional, software, and managed services.

