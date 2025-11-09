CSM Advisors LLC Makes New $11.91 Million Investment in Penguin Solutions, Inc. $PENG

CSM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Penguin Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENG – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 601,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,913,000. CSM Advisors LLC owned about 1.15% of Penguin Solutions at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Penguin Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Penguin Solutions in the first quarter worth $39,000. Virtus Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Penguin Solutions during the first quarter valued at $43,000. UMB Bank n.a. bought a new stake in shares of Penguin Solutions during the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Penguin Solutions in the first quarter worth about $62,000.
Penguin Solutions Trading Up 0.4%
Shares of NASDAQ:PENG opened at $21.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.80 and a beta of 2.20. Penguin Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.20 and a 1-year high of $29.80. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $24.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.20.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Read Our Latest Analysis on Penguin Solutions
About Penguin Solutions
Penguin Solutions, Inc engages in the designing and development of enterprise solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Advanced Computing, Integrated Memory, and Optimized LED. It offers dynamic random access memory modules, solid-state and flash storage, and other advanced integrated memory solutions for networking and telecom, data analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning applications; and supply chain services, including procurement, logistics, inventory management, temporary warehousing, programming, kitting, and packaging services.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Penguin Solutions
- Natural Gas Prices Continue To Rally, These Stocks Should Benefit
- Rivian’s Chart Says Go, But Some Analysts Still Say No
- What Are Dividend Challengers?
- e.l.f. Sell-Off Is a Good Time to Buy, According to Analysts
- Do ETFs Pay Dividends? What You Need to Know
- T-Mobile Is The Most Oversold Mega-Cap Stock—Time to Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Penguin Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penguin Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.