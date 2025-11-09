Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Has $49.86 Million Stock Holdings in Medpace Holdings, Inc. $MEDP

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Free Report) by 83.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 158,852 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 72,286 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned about 0.57% of Medpace worth $49,857,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Medpace by 64.9% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 94 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group lifted its position in shares of Medpace by 244.8% during the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in Medpace by 47.3% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in Medpace during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Medpace by 223.3% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. 77.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MEDP shares. Rothschild Redb lowered Medpace from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Medpace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 25th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Medpace from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 27th. Cowen reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Medpace in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Medpace from $270.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Medpace has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $475.90.

Medpace Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MEDP opened at $589.15 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $527.73 and a 200-day moving average of $413.26. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $250.05 and a 52 week high of $625.00. The company has a market capitalization of $16.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.20, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.42.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The company reported $3.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.50 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $659.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $640.49 million. Medpace had a net margin of 18.36% and a return on equity of 91.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.01 earnings per share. Medpace has set its FY 2025 guidance at 14.600-14.860 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 12.29 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Medpace

In other Medpace news, President Jesse J. Geiger sold 21,503 shares of Medpace stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $595.66, for a total transaction of $12,808,476.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the president directly owned 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,934,900. This trade represents a 58.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Susan E. Burwig sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $480.00, for a total transaction of $4,800,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 57,500 shares in the company, valued at $27,600,000. This represents a 14.81% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 116,211 shares of company stock worth $63,569,958 over the last three months. 20.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Medpace

Medpace Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device industries. Its services include medical department, clinical trial management, data-driven feasibility, study-start-up, clinical monitoring, regulatory affairs, patient recruitment and retention, medical writing, biometrics and data sciences, pharmacovigilance, core laboratory, laboratories, clinics, and quality assurance.

