Evernest Financial Advisors LLC Sells 49,143 Shares of NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

Evernest Financial Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 74.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 16,744 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 49,143 shares during the period. NVIDIA accounts for approximately 0.9% of Evernest Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Evernest Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $2,645,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NVDA. Wealthspan Partners LLC raised its stake in NVIDIA by 3.3% during the second quarter. Wealthspan Partners LLC now owns 9,570 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,512,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Tower Wealth Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 3.2% during the second quarter. Tower Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 2,195 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Omnia Family Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Omnia Family Wealth LLC now owns 36,247 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $5,727,000 after purchasing an additional 4,017 shares during the last quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 186,333 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $29,439,000 after purchasing an additional 24,922 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tlwm grew its position in NVIDIA by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Tlwm now owns 12,009 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,897,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on NVDA shares. Evercore ISI set a $261.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, October 19th. UBS Group set a $235.00 target price on NVIDIA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $250.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $250.00 price target (up from $230.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Tuesday, September 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-one have assigned a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $233.75.

NVIDIA Stock Up 0.0%

NVDA stock opened at $188.15 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.57 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a current ratio of 4.21. The business’s 50-day moving average is $183.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $162.98. NVIDIA Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $86.62 and a fifty-two week high of $212.19.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.04. NVIDIA had a net margin of 52.41% and a return on equity of 101.74%. The firm had revenue of $46.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.6% compared to the same quarter last year. NVIDIA has set its Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 11th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.0%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 11th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1.14%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NVIDIA news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.91, for a total transaction of $5,197,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 69,733,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,498,230,235.73. The trade was a 0.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 27,640 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.33, for a total value of $5,758,241.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 2,828,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $589,182,656.26. The trade was a 0.97% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders have sold 3,476,577 shares of company stock valued at $623,934,187. Insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Company Profile

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.