Sotera Health (NASDAQ:SHC) Sees Large Volume Increase – Time to Buy?

Sotera Health Company (NASDAQ:SHC – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 1,497,489 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 8% from the previous session’s volume of 1,390,441 shares.The stock last traded at $15.7460 and had previously closed at $16.01.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Sotera Health from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 16th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Sotera Health from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Sotera Health from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Sotera Health in a report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Sotera Health from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.40.

Sotera Health Trading Down 2.1%

The company has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.53 and a beta of 1.82. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $16.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.04, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.38.

Sotera Health (NASDAQ:SHC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 8th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.03. Sotera Health had a net margin of 4.82% and a return on equity of 43.69%. The firm had revenue of $294.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $275.81 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share. Sotera Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Sotera Health Company will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Gtcr Investment Xi Llc sold 8,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.11, for a total transaction of $120,880,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 41,215,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately $622,763,198.11. This represents a 16.26% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael P. Rutz sold 126,611 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.38, for a total value of $2,073,888.18. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 450,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,374,341.52. This represents a 21.95% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 20,126,611 shares of company stock valued at $304,273,888 over the last quarter. Insiders own 47.55% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sotera Health

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SHC. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Sotera Health by 117.6% in the third quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,370 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in Sotera Health by 112.8% in the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 2,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,397 shares during the period. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in Sotera Health by 3,690.1% during the 1st quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 2,620 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Sotera Health by 831.4% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 2,935 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Sotera Health by 124.0% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,849 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.03% of the company’s stock.

Sotera Health Company Profile

Sotera Health Company engages in the provision of sterilization, lab testing, and advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Sterigenics, Nordion, and Nelson Labs. It provides mission-critical end-to-end sterilization services, including gamma and electron beam irradiation, and ethylene oxide processing, as well as designs, installs, and maintains gamma irradiation systems.

