Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Invests $5.25 Million in MSCI Inc $MSCI

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in MSCI Inc (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 9,100 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,248,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gries Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of MSCI by 1.3% during the second quarter. Gries Financial LLC now owns 1,505 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $868,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC increased its position in shares of MSCI by 1.1% during the second quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC now owns 1,793 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,034,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in MSCI by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,261 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $713,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its stake in MSCI by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 268 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in MSCI by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 66 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. 89.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MSCI Stock Performance

MSCI stock opened at $582.50 on Friday. MSCI Inc has a one year low of $486.73 and a one year high of $642.45. The firm has a market cap of $43.77 billion, a PE ratio of 36.91, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $562.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $561.69.

MSCI ( NYSE:MSCI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The technology company reported $4.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.37 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $793.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $794.87 million. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 110.94% and a net margin of 40.03%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.86 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that MSCI Inc will post 16.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MSCI announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, October 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the technology company to purchase up to 7.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

MSCI Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 14th. This represents a $7.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.63%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MSCI. Raymond James Financial raised shares of MSCI from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $650.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of MSCI from $655.00 to $680.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of MSCI from $533.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Barclays boosted their target price on MSCI from $650.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn raised MSCI to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $655.90.

About MSCI

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides critical decision support tools and solutions for the investment community to manage investment processes worldwide. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed financial product, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, and over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

