First Eagle Investment Management LLC Raises Holdings in Steven Madden, Ltd. $SHOO

First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO – Free Report) by 6.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 156,892 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,895 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Steven Madden were worth $3,762,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Steven Madden by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,906 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 915 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in Steven Madden by 17.5% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,567 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 1,128 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Steven Madden by 9.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,175 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 1,257 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its position in shares of Steven Madden by 3.5% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 42,919 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,143,000 after acquiring an additional 1,437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Steven Madden by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 18,748 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $499,000 after acquiring an additional 1,481 shares during the period. 99.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SHOO opened at $38.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 2.01. The company has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.09 and a beta of 1.31. Steven Madden, Ltd. has a 1-year low of $19.05 and a 1-year high of $46.76. The company has a 50-day moving average of $33.36 and a 200-day moving average of $27.93.

Steven Madden ( NASDAQ:SHOO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The textile maker reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $667.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $697.89 million. Steven Madden had a return on equity of 18.32% and a net margin of 3.92%.Steven Madden’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. Steven Madden has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.410-0.460 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Steven Madden, Ltd. will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 15th. Steven Madden’s dividend payout ratio is 106.33%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target (up from $32.00) on shares of Steven Madden in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Steven Madden from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Steven Madden in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Steven Madden in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Steven Madden and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Steven Madden currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.83.

Steven Madden, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets fashion-forward branded and private label footwear, accessories, and apparel in the United States and internationally. It operates through Wholesale Footwear, Wholesale Accessories/Apparel, Direct-to- Consumer, and Licensing segments. The Wholesale Footwear segment designs, sources, and markets various products, including dress shoes, boots, booties, fashion sneakers, sandals, and casual shoes under the Steve Madden, Dolce Vita, Betsey Johnson, Blondo, GREATS, and Anne Klein brands.

