Mizuho Cuts SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL) Price Target to $8.00

SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL – Free Report) (TSE:SOY) had its target price lowered by Mizuho from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on STKL. Zacks Research cut shares of SunOpta from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of SunOpta in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.00.

NASDAQ STKL opened at $3.97 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $469.32 million, a P/E ratio of -66.17 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.87. SunOpta has a 1-year low of $3.64 and a 1-year high of $8.11.

SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL – Get Free Report) (TSE:SOY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. SunOpta had a negative net margin of 0.66% and a positive return on equity of 12.82%. The business had revenue of $205.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $195.57 million. SunOpta has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that SunOpta will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of STKL. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of SunOpta by 11.9% in the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,747 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in SunOpta by 5.7% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 35,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 1,926 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd lifted its position in shares of SunOpta by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 72,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 2,354 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of SunOpta by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 56,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 2,424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of SunOpta by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 120,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $699,000 after acquiring an additional 3,319 shares in the last quarter. 85.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SunOpta Inc engages in manufacture and sale of plant-based and fruit-based food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides plant-based beverages utilizing oat, almond, soy, coconut, rice, hemp, and other bases under the Dream and West Life brands; oat-based creamers under the SOWN brand; ready-to-drink protein shakes; and nut, grain, seed, and legume based beverages; packaged teas and concentrates; and meat and vegetable broths and stocks.

