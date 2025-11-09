BorgWarner Inc. $BWA Stock Position Increased by Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC grew its position in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Free Report) by 222.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 159,866 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 110,330 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC owned approximately 0.07% of BorgWarner worth $5,352,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in BorgWarner by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,875,161 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $53,723,000 after buying an additional 187,266 shares in the last quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC boosted its position in BorgWarner by 24.6% during the 1st quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 2,962 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in BorgWarner during the 1st quarter worth $522,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 12.3% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 78,955 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,262,000 after purchasing an additional 8,624 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 123.1% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,437 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at BorgWarner

In related news, Director Alexis P. Michas sold 8,772 shares of BorgWarner stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.31, for a total value of $371,143.32. Following the transaction, the director owned 78,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,338,385.93. This trade represents a 10.01% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Stefan Demmerle sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.50, for a total transaction of $202,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 229,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,276,120. This represents a 2.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 34,472 shares of company stock valued at $1,404,854 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

BorgWarner Stock Down 0.4%

BWA stock opened at $44.82 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.59 billion, a PE ratio of 47.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.06. BorgWarner Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.40 and a 12 month high of $45.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.89.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The auto parts company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.08. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 1.50%.The company had revenue of $3.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. BorgWarner has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.600-4.750 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BorgWarner declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, July 31st that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the auto parts company to purchase up to 13.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on BWA. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 25th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 13th. Bank of America cut shares of BorgWarner from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded BorgWarner from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, BorgWarner presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.85.

BorgWarner Company Profile

BorgWarner Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery heaters, and battery charging.

