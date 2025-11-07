General American Investors, Inc. (GAM) to Issue Annual Dividend of $6.40 on December 26th

General American Investors, Inc. (NYSE:GAM – Get Free Report) announced an annual dividend on Wednesday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of 6.40 per share by the investment management company on Friday, December 26th. This represents a yield of 1,018.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 17th. This is a 1,322.2% increase from General American Investors’s previous annual dividend of $0.45.
General American Investors Stock Performance
NYSE GAM opened at $62.70 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $62.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.66. General American Investors has a 52-week low of $41.80 and a 52-week high of $64.27.
About General American Investors
