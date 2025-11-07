General American Investors, Inc. (GAM) to Issue Annual Dividend of $6.40 on December 26th

General American Investors, Inc. (NYSE:GAM – Get Free Report) announced an annual dividend on Wednesday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of 6.40 per share by the investment management company on Friday, December 26th. This represents a yield of 1,018.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 17th. This is a 1,322.2% increase from General American Investors’s previous annual dividend of $0.45.

General American Investors Stock Performance

NYSE GAM opened at $62.70 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $62.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.66. General American Investors has a 52-week low of $41.80 and a 52-week high of $64.27.

About General American Investors

General American Investors Company, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets of United States. It invests in growth stocks of companies. It makes investments in Information Technology, Financials, Consumer Staples, Consumer Discretionary, Retailing, Communication Services, Industrials, Health Care, Energy and Materials.

