YieldMax Short N100 Option Income Strategy ETF (YQQQ) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 6th

YieldMax Short N100 Option Income Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:YQQQ – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.0496 per share on Friday, November 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 2,075.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 6th. This is a 49,599,900.0% increase from YieldMax Short N100 Option Income Strategy ETF’s previous dividend of $1E-07.
YieldMax Short N100 Option Income Strategy ETF Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ YQQQ opened at $12.43 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.83 and a 200-day moving average of $13.99. YieldMax Short N100 Option Income Strategy ETF has a fifty-two week low of $12.12 and a fifty-two week high of $19.19.
YieldMax Short N100 Option Income Strategy ETF Company Profile
