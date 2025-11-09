OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.17, FiscalAI reports. The business had revenue of $26.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.83 million. OptimizeRx had a positive return on equity of 4.50% and a negative net margin of 9.42%. OptimizeRx updated its FY 2026 guidance to EPS and its FY 2025 guidance to EPS.

OptimizeRx Stock Performance

OptimizeRx stock traded down $3.29 on Friday, reaching $15.65. 1,013,794 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 372,301. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $18.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.15. The stock has a market cap of $290.54 million, a PE ratio of -28.98 and a beta of 1.24. OptimizeRx has a twelve month low of $3.78 and a twelve month high of $22.25.

Insider Activity at OptimizeRx

In other news, CEO Stephen L. Silvestro sold 1,620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.75, for a total value of $30,375.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 188,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,542,175. This trade represents a 0.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Patrick D. Spangler sold 11,120 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.49, for a total transaction of $194,488.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 44,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $773,320.35. The trade was a 20.10% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of OptimizeRx

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in OptimizeRx by 15.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,059,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,712,000 after purchasing an additional 138,224 shares during the period. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of OptimizeRx by 139.5% during the 2nd quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC now owns 455,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,142,000 after buying an additional 265,000 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of OptimizeRx during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,111,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in OptimizeRx by 141.4% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 110,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,493,000 after buying an additional 64,790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in OptimizeRx in the second quarter valued at $1,141,000. Institutional investors own 76.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded OptimizeRx from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Citigroup restated an “outperform” rating on shares of OptimizeRx in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of OptimizeRx in a research note on Friday, August 8th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on OptimizeRx from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of OptimizeRx from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.45.

OptimizeRx Company Profile

OptimizeRx Corporation, a digital health technology company, enables care-focused engagement between life sciences organizations, healthcare providers, and patients at critical junctures throughout the patient care journey. It offers various tech-enabled marketing solutions through its Artificial Intelligence-generated Dynamic Audience and Activation Platform, which enables customers to execute traditional marketing campaigns on its proprietary digital point-of-care network, as well as dynamic marketing campaigns that optimize audiences in real time to increase the value of treatment information for healthcare professionals and patients in response to clinical care events.

Featured Stories

