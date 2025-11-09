Iconic Minerals (CVE:ICM) Stock Price Down 20% – Should You Sell?

Iconic Minerals Ltd. (CVE:ICM – Get Free Report) shares traded down 20% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.06. 380,801 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 26% from the average session volume of 303,026 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.08.

Iconic Minerals Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of C$9.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.50 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 145.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.07 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.06.

Iconic Minerals Company Profile

Iconic Minerals Ltd., a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of gold and lithium properties in Nevada and Canada. The company holds a 50% interest in the Midas South located in Elko County, Nevada; and 50% interests in the New Pass project located in Churchill County, Nevada.

