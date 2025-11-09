International Seaways (NYSE:INSW) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.24 EPS

International Seaways (NYSE:INSW – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The transportation company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.24, Zacks reports. International Seaways had a return on equity of 11.35% and a net margin of 29.88%.The firm had revenue of $196.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.92 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.57 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis.

NYSE:INSW traded up $0.87 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $53.24. The stock had a trading volume of 593,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 698,801. The stock has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.07 and a beta of -0.02. The business’s 50 day moving average is $47.29 and its 200 day moving average is $41.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. International Seaways has a fifty-two week low of $27.20 and a fifty-two week high of $53.90.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 9th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 9th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. International Seaways’s payout ratio is presently 9.98%.

Several research firms have weighed in on INSW. BTIG Research dropped their target price on International Seaways from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of International Seaways in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, International Seaways has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.67.

In other news, SVP Derek G. Solon sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.35, for a total transaction of $124,050.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 52,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,187,125.55. This trade represents a 5.37% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Jeffrey Pribor sold 1,000 shares of International Seaways stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $44,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 67,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,978,580. The trade was a 1.46% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 17,000 shares of company stock valued at $737,320 over the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in International Seaways by 601.4% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,508 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of International Seaways by 240.1% in the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 2,010 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 1,419 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming bought a new position in shares of International Seaways during the 2nd quarter worth about $87,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in shares of International Seaways by 25.9% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 4,186 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in International Seaways by 502.3% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,487 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 4,576 shares during the period. 67.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

International Seaways, Inc owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels for the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products in the international flag trade. It operates in two segments: Crude Tankers and Product Carriers. As of December 31, 2023, the company owned a fleet of 73 vessels. It serves independent and state-owned oil companies, oil traders, refinery operators, and international government entities.

