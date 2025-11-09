Koppers (NYSE:KOP) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Koppers (NYSE:KOP – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.04), Zacks reports. Koppers had a return on equity of 17.43% and a net margin of 0.76%.The business had revenue of $485.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $516.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.37 EPS. Koppers’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. Koppers updated its FY 2025 guidance to 4.000-4.150 EPS.
Koppers Stock Down 3.9%
NYSE:KOP traded down $1.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $26.76. 210,346 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 156,939. The company has a fifty day moving average of $28.03 and a 200 day moving average of $29.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 2.60. Koppers has a twelve month low of $22.99 and a twelve month high of $39.83. The company has a market capitalization of $527.68 million, a P/E ratio of 37.17 and a beta of 1.45.
Koppers Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 28th. Koppers’s payout ratio is 44.44%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Koppers
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Koppers from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Zacks Research raised Koppers from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Koppers in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective (down previously from $55.00) on shares of Koppers in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Koppers has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.50.
Read Our Latest Research Report on KOP
Koppers Company Profile
Koppers Holdings Inc provides treated wood products, wood preservation chemicals, and carbon compounds in the United States, Australasia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Railroad and Utility Products and Services (RUPS), Performance Chemicals (PC), and Carbon Materials and Chemicals (CMC) segments.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Koppers
- A Deeper Look at Bid-Ask Spreads
- Rivian’s Chart Says Go, But Some Analysts Still Say No
- How to start investing in penny stocks
- e.l.f. Sell-Off Is a Good Time to Buy, According to Analysts
- Top Biotech Stocks: Exploring Innovation Opportunities
- T-Mobile Is The Most Oversold Mega-Cap Stock—Time to Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Koppers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koppers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.