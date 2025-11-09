Koppers (NYSE:KOP) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Koppers (NYSE:KOP – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.04), Zacks reports. Koppers had a return on equity of 17.43% and a net margin of 0.76%.The business had revenue of $485.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $516.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.37 EPS. Koppers’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. Koppers updated its FY 2025 guidance to 4.000-4.150 EPS.

Koppers Stock Down 3.9%

NYSE:KOP traded down $1.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $26.76. 210,346 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 156,939. The company has a fifty day moving average of $28.03 and a 200 day moving average of $29.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 2.60. Koppers has a twelve month low of $22.99 and a twelve month high of $39.83. The company has a market capitalization of $527.68 million, a P/E ratio of 37.17 and a beta of 1.45.

Koppers Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 28th. Koppers’s payout ratio is 44.44%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Koppers by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 321,277 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $10,327,000 after purchasing an additional 34,188 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Koppers by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 224,670 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $7,223,000 after purchasing an additional 2,286 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC increased its stake in Koppers by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 111,031 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,109,000 after purchasing an additional 3,212 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Koppers by 1.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 107,054 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,998,000 after buying an additional 1,845 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Koppers by 3.2% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 71,897 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,013,000 after buying an additional 2,212 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Koppers from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Zacks Research raised Koppers from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Koppers in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective (down previously from $55.00) on shares of Koppers in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Koppers has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.50.

Koppers Holdings Inc provides treated wood products, wood preservation chemicals, and carbon compounds in the United States, Australasia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Railroad and Utility Products and Services (RUPS), Performance Chemicals (PC), and Carbon Materials and Chemicals (CMC) segments.

