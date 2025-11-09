Northway Financial (OTCMKTS:NWYF) Stock Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Northway Financial, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NWYF – Get Free Report) shares passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $35.50 and traded as low as $35.50. Northway Financial shares last traded at $35.50, with a volume of 100 shares traded.
Northway Financial Trading Down 0.4%
Northway Financial Company Profile
Northway Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Northway Bank, provides various financial products and services in New Hampshire. The company offers checking, savings, money market, individual retirement, and municipal deposit accounts; certificates of deposit (CD); and debit and credit cards.
