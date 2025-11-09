Iconic Minerals (CVE:ICM) Stock Price Down 20% – Here’s Why

Iconic Minerals Ltd. (CVE:ICM – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 20% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.06. Approximately 380,801 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 26% from the average daily volume of 303,026 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.08.
The company has a market cap of C$9.59 million, a PE ratio of -6.50 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$0.07 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 145.42, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.05.
Iconic Minerals Ltd., a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of gold and lithium properties in Nevada and Canada. The company holds a 50% interest in the Midas South located in Elko County, Nevada; and 50% interests in the New Pass project located in Churchill County, Nevada.
