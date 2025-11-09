Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) versus Halfords Group (OTCMKTS:HLFDY) Head-To-Head Analysis

Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS – Get Free Report) and Halfords Group (OTCMKTS:HLFDY – Get Free Report) are both small-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, profitability and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Workhorse Group and Halfords Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Workhorse Group -760.65% -210.72% -74.67% Halfords Group N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Workhorse Group and Halfords Group”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Workhorse Group $6.62 million 2.26 -$101.79 million ($16.77) -0.05 Halfords Group $2.19 billion 0.19 -$42.87 million N/A N/A

Halfords Group has higher revenue and earnings than Workhorse Group.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Workhorse Group and Halfords Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Workhorse Group 1 1 0 0 1.50 Halfords Group 0 0 0 0 0.00

Workhorse Group currently has a consensus target price of $15.63, indicating a potential upside of 1,886.65%. Given Workhorse Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Workhorse Group is more favorable than Halfords Group.

Risk and Volatility

Workhorse Group has a beta of 2.72, meaning that its share price is 172% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Halfords Group has a beta of 1.05, meaning that its share price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

16.0% of Workhorse Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.9% of Workhorse Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Workhorse Group beats Halfords Group on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Workhorse Group

Workhorse Group Inc., a technology company, engages in design, manufacture, and sale of zero-emission commercial vehicles in the United States. The company offers commercial vehicles under the Workhorse brand. The company was formerly known as AMP Holding Inc. and changed its name to Workhorse Group Inc. in April 2015. Workhorse Group Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Sharonville, Ohio.

About Halfords Group

Halfords Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides motoring and cycling products and services in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. The company operates through two segments, Retail and Car Servicing. The Retail segment is involved in the retail of automotive, leisure, cycling products and accessories, auto parts, and accessories through its stores and online. The Car Servicing segment provides car servicing and repair services from garages and mobile vans. The company also provides software as a service. Halfords Group plc was founded in 1892 and is based in Redditch, the United Kingdom.

