Active Energy Group (LON:AEG) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Active Energy Group Plc (LON:AEG – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0.17 and traded as low as GBX 0.08. Active Energy Group shares last traded at GBX 0.09, with a volume of 16,569,563 shares changing hands.

Active Energy Group Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of £3.23 million, a PE ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 0.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 0.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 4.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.24.

Get Active Energy Group alerts:

Active Energy Group (LON:AEG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 30th. The company reported GBX (27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Insider Activity at Active Energy Group

About Active Energy Group

In other news, insider Pankaj Rajani bought 5,882,353 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 9 per share, for a total transaction of £529,411.77. Also, insider Paul Elliott purchased 5,527,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 9 per share, with a total value of £497,430. Insiders bought 14,895,752 shares of company stock valued at $5,088,234,747 over the last quarter. Insiders own 5.74% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Active Energy Group Plc, a renewable energy company, develops and produces biomass products in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company offers CoalSwitch, a biomass fuel that has been tested and proved to replace the traditional coal fired-power industry and existing renewable biomass industry without requiring plant modification.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Active Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Active Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.