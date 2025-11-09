Active Energy Group (LON:AEG) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Active Energy Group Plc (LON:AEG – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0.17 and traded as low as GBX 0.08. Active Energy Group shares last traded at GBX 0.09, with a volume of 16,569,563 shares changing hands.
The company has a market capitalization of £3.23 million, a PE ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 0.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 0.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 4.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.24.
Active Energy Group (LON:AEG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 30th. The company reported GBX (27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.
Active Energy Group Plc, a renewable energy company, develops and produces biomass products in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company offers CoalSwitch, a biomass fuel that has been tested and proved to replace the traditional coal fired-power industry and existing renewable biomass industry without requiring plant modification.
