1stdibs.com (NASDAQ:DIBS) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

1stdibs.com (NASDAQ:DIBS – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.03, Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $21.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.51 million. 1stdibs.com had a negative net margin of 22.58% and a negative return on equity of 20.13%. 1stdibs.com updated its Q4 2025 guidance to EPS.

1stdibs.com Stock Up 15.5%

NASDAQ:DIBS traded up $0.54 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $4.02. 666,004 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 94,555. The company has a market capitalization of $145.73 million, a P/E ratio of -8.04 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.75. 1stdibs.com has a twelve month low of $2.30 and a twelve month high of $4.27.

Insider Transactions at 1stdibs.com

In related news, General Counsel Melanie F. Goins sold 9,744 shares of 1stdibs.com stock in a transaction on Monday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.80, for a total transaction of $27,283.20. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel directly owned 191,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $535,276. The trade was a 4.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO David S. Rosenblatt sold 73,207 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.80, for a total value of $204,979.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 1,845,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,168,514.40. The trade was a 3.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 102,342 shares of company stock worth $286,558 over the last 90 days. 19.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in 1stdibs.com by 5.6% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 286,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $867,000 after acquiring an additional 15,206 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of 1stdibs.com by 60.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 118,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 44,541 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in 1stdibs.com by 380.8% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 71,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 56,530 shares during the last quarter. Topline Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in 1stdibs.com in the 2nd quarter valued at about $120,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in 1stdibs.com during the second quarter worth about $99,000. 66.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of 1stdibs.com in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen upgraded 1stdibs.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Reduce”.

About 1stdibs.com

1stdibs.Com, Inc operates an online marketplace for luxury design products worldwide. Its marketplace connects customers with sellers and makers of vintage, antique, and contemporary furniture; and home décor, jewelry, watches, art, and fashion products. The company was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

