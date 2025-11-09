1stdibs.com (NASDAQ:DIBS) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

1stdibs.com (NASDAQ:DIBS – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.03, Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $21.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.51 million. 1stdibs.com had a negative net margin of 22.58% and a negative return on equity of 20.13%. 1stdibs.com updated its Q4 2025 guidance to EPS.
1stdibs.com Stock Up 15.5%
NASDAQ:DIBS traded up $0.54 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $4.02. 666,004 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 94,555. The company has a market capitalization of $145.73 million, a P/E ratio of -8.04 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.75. 1stdibs.com has a twelve month low of $2.30 and a twelve month high of $4.27.
In related news, General Counsel Melanie F. Goins sold 9,744 shares of 1stdibs.com stock in a transaction on Monday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.80, for a total transaction of $27,283.20. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel directly owned 191,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $535,276. The trade was a 4.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO David S. Rosenblatt sold 73,207 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.80, for a total value of $204,979.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 1,845,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,168,514.40. The trade was a 3.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 102,342 shares of company stock worth $286,558 over the last 90 days. 19.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.
A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of 1stdibs.com in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen upgraded 1stdibs.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Reduce”.
1stdibs.Com, Inc operates an online marketplace for luxury design products worldwide. Its marketplace connects customers with sellers and makers of vintage, antique, and contemporary furniture; and home décor, jewelry, watches, art, and fashion products. The company was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in New York, New York.
