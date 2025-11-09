Timberland Bancorp (NASDAQ:TSBK) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Timberland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSBK – Get Free Report) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $32.11 and traded as high as $33.00. Timberland Bancorp shares last traded at $32.76, with a volume of 6,501 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Timberland Bancorp in a report on Thursday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Timberland Bancorp Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $260.68 million, a P/E ratio of 9.71 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.16.

Timberland Bancorp (NASDAQ:TSBK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The savings and loans company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $22.49 million during the quarter. Timberland Bancorp had a net margin of 24.19% and a return on equity of 10.79%.

Timberland Bancorp Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 14th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.4%. This is a boost from Timberland Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Timberland Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 30.43%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Timberland Bancorp

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in Timberland Bancorp by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 275,926 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $8,319,000 after acquiring an additional 44,086 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Timberland Bancorp by 0.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 175,399 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $5,473,000 after purchasing an additional 1,484 shares during the period. M3F Inc. boosted its position in Timberland Bancorp by 0.5% in the second quarter. M3F Inc. now owns 171,401 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $5,348,000 after buying an additional 928 shares during the last quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC boosted its position in Timberland Bancorp by 1.9% in the first quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 137,969 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $4,160,000 after buying an additional 2,613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Timberland Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,839,000. 65.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Timberland Bancorp

Timberland Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Timberland Bank that provides various community banking services in Washington. It offers various deposit products, including money market deposit, checking, and regular savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides one-to four-family residential, multi-family, and commercial real estate loans; and construction lending products, such as custom and owner/builder, speculative one- to four-family, commercial, multi-family, land development, and land development.

Further Reading

