Lavoro (NASDAQ:LVRO) Trading Down 5.2% – Should You Sell?

Lavoro Limited (NASDAQ:LVRO – Get Free Report) was down 5.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $1.3217 and last traded at $1.27. Approximately 1,388 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 6,124 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.34.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Lavoro in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Strong Sell” and a consensus target price of $3.44.

Get Lavoro alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Lavoro

Lavoro Stock Down 4.5%

About Lavoro

The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.02. The stock has a market cap of $148.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 0.45.

(Get Free Report)

Lavoro Limited operates as an agricultural inputs retailer. The company operates through three segments: Brazil Cluster, LATAM Cluster, and Crop Care Cluster. It distributes agricultural inputs, such as crop protection, seeds, fertilizers, foliar fertilizers, biologicals, adjuvants, organominerals, and others for the agricultural industry.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lavoro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lavoro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.