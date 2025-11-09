Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.40 EPS

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $3.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.40, Zacks reports. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 30.14% and a net margin of 12.03%.The business had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.47 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Rockwell Automation updated its FY 2026 guidance to 11.200-12.200 EPS.

Rockwell Automation Stock Up 0.3%

ROK stock traded up $1.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $373.67. 1,509,296 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 902,185. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $349.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $331.38. Rockwell Automation has a 52 week low of $215.00 and a 52 week high of $396.89. The company has a market cap of $42.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.45.

Get Rockwell Automation alerts:

Rockwell Automation Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 17th will be given a $1.38 dividend. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 17th. This is an increase from Rockwell Automation’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.31. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is 64.79%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ROK. KeyCorp increased their price target on Rockwell Automation from $370.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $370.00 to $417.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Rockwell Automation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, September 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Rockwell Automation has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $353.39.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on ROK

Insider Activity

In other Rockwell Automation news, SVP Matheus De A. G. Viera Bulho sold 822 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.00, for a total transaction of $300,030.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $358,795. This trade represents a 45.54% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Cyril Perducat sold 1,435 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.08, for a total transaction of $499,494.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 3,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,318,178.96. The trade was a 27.48% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last three months, insiders sold 30,375 shares of company stock valued at $10,661,109. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Rockwell Automation

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation during the 4th quarter valued at $281,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 75.9% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 8,139 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,059,000 after purchasing an additional 3,513 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC grew its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 142.7% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 7,305 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,887,000 after purchasing an additional 4,295 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 233.6% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,878 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $484,000 after buying an additional 1,315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in Rockwell Automation in the 2nd quarter worth about $868,000. 75.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Rockwell Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockwell Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.