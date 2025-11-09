Sanderson Design Group (LON:SDG) Stock Price Down 4.3% – Should You Sell?

Shares of Sanderson Design Group plc (LON:SDG – Get Free Report) dropped 4.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 45 and last traded at GBX 45. Approximately 55,642 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 187,406 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 47.

Sanderson Design Group Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of £34.33 million, a P/E ratio of -2.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 47.69 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 47.77.

Sanderson Design Group (LON:SDG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 15th. The company reported GBX 2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Sanderson Design Group had a net margin of 4.43% and a return on equity of 5.24%. As a group, research analysts expect that Sanderson Design Group plc will post 8.8596491 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

About Sanderson Design Group

In related news, insider Patrick Lewis purchased 40,000 shares of Sanderson Design Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 49 per share, with a total value of £19,600. 8.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Sanderson Design Group is an international luxury interior furnishings company that designs, manufactures and markets wallpapers and fabrics together with a wide range of ancillary interior products.

The Group has three distinct pillars – brands, licensing and manufacturing – and design is at the heart of it all.

