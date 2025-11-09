CION Investment (NYSE:CION) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.39 EPS

CION Investment (NYSE:CION – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.39, Zacks reports. CION Investment had a negative net margin of 4.57% and a positive return on equity of 9.63%. The company had revenue of $78.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.41 million.
NYSE CION traded down $0.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 315,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 315,237. CION Investment has a fifty-two week low of $8.51 and a fifty-two week high of $12.71. The company has a market cap of $500.56 million, a PE ratio of -50.58 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.76.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 15.0%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 1st. CION Investment’s payout ratio is -757.89%.
A number of research firms have recently commented on CION. Wall Street Zen raised CION Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Zacks Research cut CION Investment from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 10th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of CION Investment in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $8.50 target price (down from $9.00) on shares of CION Investment in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, CION Investment presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $8.50.
CION Investment Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in investments in senior secured loans, including unitranche loans, First Lien, second lien loans, long-term subordinated loans, and mezzanine loans; equity interests such as warrants or options; and corporate bonds; and other debt securities in middle-market companies.
