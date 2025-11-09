Oracle Power (LON:ORCP) Trading Up 12.2% – Time to Buy?

Oracle Power plc (LON:ORCP – Get Free Report) shares were up 12.2% on Saturday . The company traded as high as GBX 0.06 and last traded at GBX 0.05. Approximately 749,263,000 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 220% from the average daily volume of 234,307,891 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.04.

Oracle Power Trading Up 12.2%

The stock has a market cap of £7.23 million, a PE ratio of -23.00 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 0.03 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 0.02. The company has a current ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 5.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.98.

Oracle Power Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Oracle Power Plc (AIM: ORCP) is an international project developer in the natural resources and energy sectors. The Company is currently committed to two areas of focus: Western Australia, home to two of Oracle’s highly prospective gold projects, and Pakistan, where it is working to establish one of the largest hydrogen production facilities in the region.

Located in the wind corridor in Jhimpir, Pakistan, The Green Hydrogen project is being developed on a fast-track basis thanks to the joint venture (JV) formed between Oracle and His Highness Shaikh Ahmed Dalmook Al Maktoum (through his wholly owned company, Kaheel Energy Limited).

The JV intends to support the global transition to a carbon neutral future through establishing Pakistan as one of the main Green Hydrogen players in the region, to meet global demand for clean hydrogen forecasted to be 660 million metric tons in 2050.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.