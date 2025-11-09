FlexShares High Yield Value-Scored Bond Index Fund (NYSEARCA:HYGV) Stock Price Down 0.1% – What’s Next?

FlexShares High Yield Value-Scored Bond Index Fund (NYSEARCA:HYGV – Get Free Report) shares fell 0.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $40.53 and last traded at $40.56. 346,111 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 115% from the average session volume of 161,296 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.59.

FlexShares High Yield Value-Scored Bond Index Fund Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.67.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FlexShares High Yield Value-Scored Bond Index Fund

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in FlexShares High Yield Value-Scored Bond Index Fund by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 20,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $824,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128 shares during the period. RVW Wealth LLC grew its holdings in FlexShares High Yield Value-Scored Bond Index Fund by 3.2% during the second quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 8,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the period. Steph & Co. grew its holdings in FlexShares High Yield Value-Scored Bond Index Fund by 30.1% during the second quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 13,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,000 after acquiring an additional 3,104 shares during the period. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in FlexShares High Yield Value-Scored Bond Index Fund by 11.9% in the second quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 14,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $615,000 after acquiring an additional 1,591 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 49 Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in FlexShares High Yield Value-Scored Bond Index Fund by 2.0% in the second quarter. 49 Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $930,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the period.

About FlexShares High Yield Value-Scored Bond Index Fund

The FlexShares High Yield Value-Scored Bond Index Fund (HYGV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a proprietary fundamental-weighted index of USD-denominated high-yield corporate bonds selected based on value, credit, and liquidity. HYGV was launched on Jul 17, 2018 and is managed by FlexShares.

