Hikma Pharmaceuticals (LON:HIK) Shares Down 14.1% Following Analyst Downgrade

Posted by on Nov 9th, 2025

Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC (LON:HIKGet Free Report) was down 14.1% on Thursday after Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on the stock from GBX 2,510 to GBX 2,300. Berenberg Bank currently has a buy rating on the stock. Hikma Pharmaceuticals traded as low as GBX 1,522 and last traded at GBX 1,522. Approximately 166,325,172 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 7,989% from the average daily volume of 2,056,107 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,771.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,170 target price on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,360 price objective on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Hikma Pharmaceuticals from GBX 2,500 to GBX 2,400 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals from GBX 3,100 to GBX 2,850 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hikma Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 2,416.

Read Our Latest Report on HIK

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Laura Balan Balan acquired 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,821 per share, with a total value of £63,735. Also, insider Mazen Darwazah bought 315,000 shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 1,601 per share, for a total transaction of £5,043,150. In the last three months, insiders bought 332,500 shares of company stock worth $533,130,500. 17.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hikma Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 3.9%

The company has a market capitalization of £3.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.82. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,730.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1,893.97.

About Hikma Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

At Hikma we help put better health within reach, every day. By creating high-quality medicines and making them accessible to the people who need them, we help to shape a healthier world that enriches all our communities. We help deliver this by living our culture, delivering our strategy, and acting responsibly.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Hikma Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hikma Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.