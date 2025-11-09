Reviewing Vista Energy (NYSE:VIST) & Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras (NYSE:PBR)

Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Get Free Report) and Vista Energy (NYSE:VIST – Get Free Report) are both energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, valuation, risk, institutional ownership and dividends.

Volatility & Risk

Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras has a beta of 0.83, meaning that its share price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Vista Energy has a beta of 0.95, meaning that its share price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras and Vista Energy”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras $86.29 billion 0.96 $7.53 billion $2.14 6.01 Vista Energy $1.65 billion 3.05 $477.52 million $6.80 7.08

Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras has higher revenue and earnings than Vista Energy. Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Vista Energy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras and Vista Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras 0 3 4 1 2.75 Vista Energy 0 2 3 2 3.00

Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras presently has a consensus price target of $15.43, indicating a potential upside of 19.90%. Vista Energy has a consensus price target of $59.60, indicating a potential upside of 23.81%. Given Vista Energy’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Vista Energy is more favorable than Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras.

Profitability

This table compares Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras and Vista Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras 15.99% 34.11% 8.63% Vista Energy 32.66% 15.92% 5.77%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

63.8% of Vista Energy shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Vista Energy beats Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras explores, produces, and sells oil and gas in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Exploration and Production; Refining, Transportation and Marketing; and Gas and Power. The Exploration and Production segment explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily for supplies to the domestic refineries. The Refining, Transportation and Marketing segment engages in the refining, logistics, transport, acquisition, and exports of crude oil; and production of fertilizers, as well as holding interests in petrochemical companies. The Gas and Power segment is involved in the logistic and trading of natural gas and electricity; transportation and trading of LNG; generation of electricity through thermoelectric power plants; renewable energy businesses; low carbon services; and natural gas processing business, as well as production of biodiesel and its co-products. The company also engages in prospecting, drilling, refining, processing, trading, and transporting crude oil from producing onshore and offshore oil fields, and shale or other rocks, as well as oil products, natural gas, and other liquid hydrocarbons. In addition, it engages in research, development, production, transport, distribution, and trading of energy. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras was incorporated in 1953 and is headquartered in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

About Vista Energy

Vista Energy, S.A.B. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas in Latin America. The company's principal assets located in Neuquina basin, Argentina and Vaca Muerta. It owns producing assets in Argentina and Mexico. In addition, the company involved in drilling and workover activities located in Argentina. The company was formerly known as Vista Oil & Gas, S.A.B. de C.V. and changed its name to Vista Energy, S.A.B. de C.V. in April 2022. Vista Energy, S.A.B. de C.V. was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Mexico City, Mexico.

