Stillwater Critical Minerals (CVE:PGE) Trading Up 23.1% – Time to Buy?

Stillwater Critical Minerals Corp. (CVE:PGE – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 23.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.33 and last traded at C$0.32. 1,658,996 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 301% from the average session volume of 414,056 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.26.

Stillwater Critical Minerals Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.39 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of C$97.71 million, a PE ratio of -18.00 and a beta of 1.70.

About Stillwater Critical Minerals

(Get Free Report)

Stillwater Critical Minerals Corp., a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada and the United States. The company explores for gold, palladium, nickel, cobalt, and copper deposits, as well as platinum group metals. Its flagship project is the Stillwater West project, which comprises 763 claims covering an area of approximately 61 square kilometers located in Stillwater District, Montana.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Stillwater Critical Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stillwater Critical Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.