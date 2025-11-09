DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.04, Zacks reports. DiamondRock Hospitality had a return on equity of 4.03% and a net margin of 5.69%.The business had revenue of $285.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $277.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. DiamondRock Hospitality updated its FY 2025 guidance to 1.020-1.06 EPS.

DiamondRock Hospitality Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DRH traded up $0.75 during trading on Friday, hitting $8.96. The company had a trading volume of 6,495,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,227,301. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. DiamondRock Hospitality has a fifty-two week low of $6.18 and a fifty-two week high of $10.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.82 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.87.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DiamondRock Hospitality

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 33.8% during the 2nd quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 9,294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 2,349 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association acquired a new stake in DiamondRock Hospitality in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in DiamondRock Hospitality in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Finally, Creative Planning purchased a new stake in DiamondRock Hospitality in the second quarter valued at approximately $99,000.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on DRH shares. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded DiamondRock Hospitality to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from $9.00 to $8.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.88.

DiamondRock Hospitality Company Profile

DiamondRock Hospitality Company is a self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) that is an owner of a leading portfolio of geographically diversified hotels concentrated in leisure destinations and top gateway markets. The Company currently owns 36 premium quality hotels with over 9,700 rooms. The Company has strategically positioned its portfolio to be operated both under leading global brand families as well as independent boutique hotels in the lifestyle segment.

Further Reading

