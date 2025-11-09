Contrasting Currenc Group (CURR) & The Competition

Currenc Group (NASDAQ:CURR – Get Free Report) is one of 89 public companies in the “UNCLASSIFIED” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Currenc Group to related companies based on the strength of its valuation, profitability, earnings, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Currenc Group and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Currenc Group 1 1 1 1 2.50 Currenc Group Competitors 215 264 217 3 2.01

Currenc Group presently has a consensus price target of $3.50, suggesting a potential upside of 3.55%. As a group, “UNCLASSIFIED” companies have a potential upside of 131.00%. Given Currenc Group’s peers higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Currenc Group has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Currenc Group $46.44 million -$39.47 million -3.19 Currenc Group Competitors $47.83 million -$19.62 million 92.69

This table compares Currenc Group and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Currenc Group’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Currenc Group. Currenc Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Risk and Volatility

Currenc Group has a beta of 0.02, indicating that its stock price is 98% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Currenc Group’s peers have a beta of -0.08, indicating that their average stock price is 108% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Currenc Group and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Currenc Group -102.10% N/A -39.14% Currenc Group Competitors 0.86% 0.95% 0.80%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

56.0% of Currenc Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.0% of shares of all “UNCLASSIFIED” companies are owned by institutional investors. 17.8% of Currenc Group shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 42.9% of shares of all “UNCLASSIFIED” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Currenc Group peers beat Currenc Group on 9 of the 13 factors compared.

Currenc Group Company Profile

Currenc Group, Inc. engages in operating a fintech banking platform. It operates through the following segments: Remittance Services, Sales of Airtime, and Other Services. The company is headquartered in Singapore.

