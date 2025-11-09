RWA Wealth Partners LLC Increases Position in Kraft Heinz Company $KHC

RWA Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) by 74.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 90,053 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,390 shares during the period. RWA Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $2,325,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 17.2% in the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 105,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,713,000 after purchasing an additional 15,393 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Kraft Heinz in the 2nd quarter valued at $336,000. Bryn Mawr Trust Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bryn Mawr Trust Advisors LLC now owns 295,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,630,000 after acquiring an additional 34,120 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 51.5% in the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 18,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after acquiring an additional 6,122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. raised its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 77,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,006,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares during the period. 78.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on KHC. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Kraft Heinz from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kraft Heinz has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $26.58.

Kraft Heinz Stock Performance

NASDAQ:KHC opened at $24.28 on Friday. Kraft Heinz Company has a fifty-two week low of $23.70 and a fifty-two week high of $33.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $25.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.51, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.16.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 8th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter. Kraft Heinz had a positive return on equity of 7.26% and a negative net margin of 17.35%.The company had revenue of $6.39 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

Kraft Heinz Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 26th. Investors of record on Friday, November 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.6%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 28th. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -42.90%.

Kraft Heinz Profile

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in North America and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Ore-Ida, Maxwell House, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Heinz, ABC, Master, Quero, Kraft, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Pudliszki, and Plasmon brands.

